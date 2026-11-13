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🏗️ Meridian, ID Engineering: Multiple Roles Up to $149K+
Meridian’s engineering scene is busy, especially around power and safety work. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a couple of solid options worth a look.
Lead Consultant – Fire and Life Safety Engineer
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Meridian, ID (role can sit in several WSP offices)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $102,200 – $149,000 (all locations)
Senior-level role leading fire and life safety design for public and private projects, including sprinklers, alarms, smoke control, and egress analysis. You’ll use your Fire Protection Engineering degree, PE license, and 7+ years’ federal experience to guide design, mentor junior staff, and work directly with clients, with access to WSP’s full benefits package.
Electrical Engineering (Substation) Intern – Summer 2027
- Employer: WSP in the U.S.
- Location: Meridian, ID (Reno, NV also considered)
- Type: Full-time summer internship
- Pay: $22.17 – $29.96 per hour
12-week paid internship on the Power and Energy team, working on utility substation design (one-lines, relaying, SCADA, layouts) alongside senior engineers. Great fit if you’re an electrical engineering student (grad Aug 2027 or later) looking for real project work, mentorship, and exposure to power systems.
If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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