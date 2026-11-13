Meridian’s engineering scene is busy, especially around power and safety work. If you’re in architecture or engineering, there are a couple of solid options worth a look.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Meridian, ID (role can sit in several WSP offices)

(role can sit in several WSP offices) Type: Full-time

Salary: $102,200 – $149,000 (all locations)

Senior-level role leading fire and life safety design for public and private projects, including sprinklers, alarms, smoke control, and egress analysis. You’ll use your Fire Protection Engineering degree, PE license, and 7+ years’ federal experience to guide design, mentor junior staff, and work directly with clients, with access to WSP’s full benefits package.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

WSP in the U.S. Location: Meridian, ID (Reno, NV also considered)

(Reno, NV also considered) Type: Full-time summer internship

Pay: $22.17 – $29.96 per hour

12-week paid internship on the Power and Energy team, working on utility substation design (one-lines, relaying, SCADA, layouts) alongside senior engineers. Great fit if you’re an electrical engineering student (grad Aug 2027 or later) looking for real project work, mentorship, and exposure to power systems.

If one of these fits you, save the link, polish your resume, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.