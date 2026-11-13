Meridian’s food and hospitality scene is busy and growing, with new spots and steady chains hiring across town. If you like working with people and don’t mind being on your feet, there are some solid options here right now.

Employer: Walmart

Walmart Location: Meridian, ID (4051 E Fairview Ave)

Type: Full-Time

Pay: $18 – $31 per hour + possible $0.35–$3.00/hr premiums and performance incentives

This role is all about preparing deli and bakery items, helping customers at the counter, and keeping things clean and food-safe. Comes with big-company perks like health insurance, 401(k), paid time off, and even tuition paid through Walmart’s education program (for those who qualify).

Employer: Azza HealthCare Agency

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Not listed

Cut hair and provide grooming services with a focus on a full “experience” (shampoo, hot towels, scalp massage). Great if you’re a licensed stylist or barber who enjoys detailed work and steady, repeat clients.

Employer: il Sugo Italian Kitchen

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: From $10.00 per hour (negotiable based on experience)

(negotiable based on experience) Schedule: 3–4 nights per week, weekends required

Perfect entry role if you want to get into restaurants. You’ll greet guests, manage the front door, and handle the register in a busy Italian spot. Offers employee discount and a flexible schedule; experience is a plus but not required.

Employer: Fat Guys Fresh Deli

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Not listed (in-person, set shifts)

Not listed (in-person, set shifts) Pay: $10.00 – $13.00 per hour + tips (tips paid weekly)

+ tips (tips paid weekly) Schedule: 9:30 AM–3:30 PM or ~3/3:30 PM–8:30 PM, includes weekends/evenings

You’ll make sandwiches and salads, run the register, and keep the deli clean in a fast-paced shop. Good fit if you’re 16+, like a busy environment, and want predictable daytime or evening shifts.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Not listed (generally 6–8 hour shifts)

Not listed (generally 6–8 hour shifts) Pay: Not listed

Not listed Schedule: Shifts between 5:00 AM and 10:00 PM, varied days

Work across deli/seafood/pizza areas: cooking, stocking, and helping customers at the counter. You’ll learn a lot of hands-on grocery and food prep skills and use equipment like slicers, fryers, and ovens; must be 16+ and able to handle some lifting.

Employer: Twenty Four Seven Hotels (Courtyard by Marriott Boise West/Meridian)

(Courtyard by Marriott Boise West/Meridian) Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-Time

Pay: Competitive salary (exact amount not listed)

(exact amount not listed) Schedule: Overnight shifts, must be available 7 days/week including weekends if needed

Great if you’re a night owl who likes both guest service and numbers. You’ll handle late check-ins, balance the day’s books, and post room and tax charges. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, hotel discounts, and daily pay access.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-Time

Pay: $13.00 – $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, food provided

You’ll prep food, run the POS, keep things clean, and help guests in a quick-service setting. Good match if you like fast-paced work, want flexible hours, and are looking to build basic restaurant and customer service skills.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in a quick application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.