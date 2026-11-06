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Meridian
🏥 Meridian, ID Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles
9 days ago
Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to part‑time clinic work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.
Travel Outpatient Occupational Therapist – Pediatric (Weekly $2,732)
- Employer: Ardor Health Solutions
- Location: Meridian, ID (East Meridian)
- Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract
- Pay: $2,732 per week (40 hrs/week, days)
- Setting: Pediatric outpatient rehab, no weekends or holidays
This role is all about 1-hour treatment blocks with kids (about 8–9 patients/day) in a supportive clinic using EPIC and rehab aide support. Great fit if you have pediatric or outpatient OT experience and want a weekday-only schedule in the Treasure Valley.
Travel Registered Respiratory Therapist – Acute Care (Weekly $2,084)
- Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Travel, 13-week contract
- Pay: $2,084 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hour night shifts)
- Setting: Acute care
You’ll handle full‑scope RRT duties: assessments, oxygen and meds, ventilator support, emergencies, and documentation. Good option if you like nights, want acute care experience, and are looking for premium travel pay.
Pharmacy Student Intern
- Employer: Albertsons Companies
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed (described as competitive wages)
- Who it’s for: Pharmacy students with a valid intern license (if required)
Work under a pharmacist and build real‑world skills in counseling, OTC help, immunizations, MTM, and point‑of‑care testing. Perks include flexible schedules, associate discounts, access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday, and health/401k benefits for eligible employees.
Full-Time Physical Therapist – Home Health
- Employer: Bluebird Home Health (a Pennant Group subsidiary)
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
- Setting: Home health
Provide PT in patients’ homes based on a physician’s plan of care—assess mobility and rehab potential, direct treatment, train families, and help with discharge planning. You’ll also supervise PTAs and HHAs, so this is a good fit if you like autonomy, driving between visits, and one‑on‑one care.
Part-Time Nurse Practitioner – Wellness Clinic ($65–$75/hr)
- Employer: Idaho Health and Hormones
- Location: Meridian, ID (in person)
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $65–$75 per hour, based on experience
- Focus: Hormone optimization, medical weight loss, metabolic and sexual health, aesthetics, and device‑based therapies
This role is for an NP who wants whole‑person, preventive care in an innovative, independently owned clinic. You’ll lead assessments and treatment plans while collaborating closely with an RN team and using advanced wellness technologies.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Meridian’s healthcare jobs tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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