🏥 Meridian, ID Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Flexible Roles

Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from travel contracts to part‑time clinic work. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for a change or a side gig.

Employer: Ardor Health Solutions

Ardor Health Solutions Location: Meridian, ID (East Meridian)

Type: Full-time, 13-week travel contract

Pay: $2,732 per week (40 hrs/week, days)

(40 hrs/week, days) Setting: Pediatric outpatient rehab, no weekends or holidays

This role is all about 1-hour treatment blocks with kids (about 8–9 patients/day) in a supportive clinic using EPIC and rehab aide support. Great fit if you have pediatric or outpatient OT experience and want a weekday-only schedule in the Treasure Valley.

Employer: National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services

National Staffing Solutions – Surgical Services Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Travel, 13-week contract

Pay: $2,084 per week (36 hrs/week, 12‑hour night shifts)

(36 hrs/week, 12‑hour shifts) Setting: Acute care

You’ll handle full‑scope RRT duties: assessments, oxygen and meds, ventilator support, emergencies, and documentation. Good option if you like nights, want acute care experience, and are looking for premium travel pay.

Employer: Albertsons Companies

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed (described as competitive wages )

Not listed (described as ) Who it’s for: Pharmacy students with a valid intern license (if required)

Work under a pharmacist and build real‑world skills in counseling, OTC help, immunizations, MTM, and point‑of‑care testing. Perks include flexible schedules, associate discounts, access to up to 50% of earned wages before payday, and health/401k benefits for eligible employees.

Employer: Bluebird Home Health (a Pennant Group subsidiary)

(a Pennant Group subsidiary) Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Setting: Home health

Provide PT in patients’ homes based on a physician’s plan of care—assess mobility and rehab potential, direct treatment, train families, and help with discharge planning. You’ll also supervise PTAs and HHAs, so this is a good fit if you like autonomy, driving between visits, and one‑on‑one care.

Employer: Idaho Health and Hormones

Location: Meridian, ID (in person)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $65–$75 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Focus: Hormone optimization, medical weight loss, metabolic and sexual health, aesthetics, and device‑based therapies

This role is for an NP who wants whole‑person, preventive care in an innovative, independently owned clinic. You’ll lead assessments and treatment plans while collaborating closely with an RN team and using advanced wellness technologies.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—Meridian’s healthcare jobs tend to move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.