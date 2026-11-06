🛒 Meridian, ID Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings

Meridian’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from banks and credit unions to late-night grocery shifts. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)

The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls) Location: Meridian, ID – 2020 N Eagle Rd

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour

Early-morning role keeping the store clean, organized, and ready for shoppers while also helping at the registers and on the sales floor. Big plus: store discount and a wide range of benefits once you meet hours/service requirements.

Note: This same job also appears as “Morning Cleaning Associate” on Indeed; it’s the same position at Marshalls.

Employer: Idaho Youth Ranch

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead the floor at a busy thrift store while supporting programs that help Idaho youth. You’ll help open/close the store, handle daily sales and deposits, and train and direct other staff, plus get employee discounts and access to 401(k) match and PTO.

Employer: WinCo Foods

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time

Schedule: Typically 6–8 hour shifts between 9:00 pm and 9:00 am

Typically Pay: Not listed

Great if you like nights and staying active. You’ll stock shelves, build displays, keep products fresh and organized, and may help on the checkstands. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong benefits and a focus on low prices for the community.

Employer: First Interstate Bank

Location: Meridian, ID – E. Broadway branch

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Phone-based role helping bank customers with account questions and transactions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on the phone, and want PTO, paid holidays, and wellness perks in a more traditional office setting.

Employer: Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU)

Location: Meridian, ID – Cherry Lane

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-line credit union role helping members with deposits, withdrawals, cards, and more while promoting ICCU services. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, pension, and tuition reimbursement even in a member-facing role.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.