undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🛒 Meridian, ID Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Openings
Meridian’s customer-facing jobs are busy right now, from banks and credit unions to late-night grocery shifts. If you like helping people and staying active on the job, these roles are worth a look.
Full Time Morning Cleaning Associate (Marshalls)
- Employer: The TJX Companies, Inc. (Marshalls)
- Location: Meridian, ID – 2020 N Eagle Rd
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $14.00–$14.50/hour
Early-morning role keeping the store clean, organized, and ready for shoppers while also helping at the registers and on the sales floor. Big plus: store discount and a wide range of benefits once you meet hours/service requirements.
Note: This same job also appears as “Morning Cleaning Associate” on Indeed; it’s the same position at Marshalls.
Lead Thrift Store Associate
- Employer: Idaho Youth Ranch
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead the floor at a busy thrift store while supporting programs that help Idaho youth. You’ll help open/close the store, handle daily sales and deposits, and train and direct other staff, plus get employee discounts and access to 401(k) match and PTO.
Overnight Stocker
- Employer: WinCo Foods
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Schedule: Typically 6–8 hour shifts between 9:00 pm and 9:00 am
- Pay: Not listed
Great if you like nights and staying active. You’ll stock shelves, build displays, keep products fresh and organized, and may help on the checkstands. WinCo is employee-owned, with strong benefits and a focus on low prices for the community.
Contact Center Specialist I
- Employer: First Interstate Bank
- Location: Meridian, ID – E. Broadway branch
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Phone-based role helping bank customers with account questions and transactions. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, comfortable on the phone, and want PTO, paid holidays, and wellness perks in a more traditional office setting.
PT Member Service Specialist – Cherry Lane
- Employer: Idaho Central Credit Union (ICCU)
- Location: Meridian, ID – Cherry Lane
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-line credit union role helping members with deposits, withdrawals, cards, and more while promoting ICCU services. Comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, holidays, 401(k) match, pension, and tuition reimbursement even in a member-facing role.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—many of these employers have multiple openings and room to grow.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.