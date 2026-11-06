🎁 Free Items Popping Up Around Meridian This Week

Meridian neighbors are sharing some great free items right now. If you’re looking to refresh your home or treat your animals, here are a few local finds.

Item: Free pumpkins

Description: A batch of uncarved, healthy pumpkins (no mold). Great if you have cows, goats, or chickens and want a seasonal treat for them.

Location: James Place, Meridian, ID

Condition: Not carved, described as healthy with no mold.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Brown leather loveseat with matching ottoman

Description: Comfortable brown leather loveseat that comes with a matching ottoman. A nice fit for a living room or small sitting area if you need extra seating.

Location: Bridgetower, Meridian, ID

Condition: Described as comfortable; no other condition details given.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Beige sofa with removable cover

Description: Comfortable red sofa that has a beige removable cover and is listed as in good condition. The removable cover can make cleaning and color changes easier.

Location: Candlelight, Meridian, ID

Condition: Good condition, with a removable cover.

Source: nextdoor.com

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Freebies in Meridian tend to go quickly, so if something here catches your eye, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.