🍽️ Meridian, ID Food & Hospitality – Multiple Local Openings

Meridian’s food scene is busy, from school cafeterias to coffee shops and camp kitchens. Here are several solid options if you like working with food and people.

Employer: Paris Baguette

Paris Baguette Location: Meridian, ID (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (16–40 hours/week)

Other (16–40 hours/week) Pay: $14.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule

Keep the kitchen running by washing dishes, cookware, and keeping work areas clean. Good fit if you don’t mind being on your feet, lifting, and want flexible hours with no prior experience required.

Employer: Nazca Coffee

Nazca Coffee Location: Meridian, ID (in person)

(in person) Type: Other (20–40 hours/week)

Other (20–40 hours/week) Pay: $14.00 – $15.00/hour

Benefits: Employee discount, flexible schedule, paid training

Make coffee and simple food, work the drive‑through and register, and keep the café tidy. Great if you enjoy talking with customers and can work Friday–Sunday every week.

Employer: West Ada School District

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Part-time (about 3.75 hours/day , school-year calendar)

(about , school-year calendar) Pay: $15.64 – $15.69/hour

Prepare and serve school meals, run the cashier, and help with kitchen clean‑up. Nice option if you want steady hours that line up with the school year and like working around students.

Employer: Wolfoods, Inc.

Wolfoods, Inc. Location: On-site at rural summer camps across the US (listed in Meridian, ID )

(listed in ) Type: Full-time, seasonal (May–Sept) , exempt, minimum 6 days/70 hours per week

, exempt, minimum 6 days/70 hours per week Compensation: Competitive seasonal pay plus bonus, free room & board, travel allowance

Lead a high‑volume camp kitchen, manage staff, and oversee scratch‑cooked meals with strict allergy and safety standards. Best for experienced kitchen leaders who want a live‑in, fast‑paced seasonal role with housing and food covered.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—employers often post similar roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.