undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎨 Meridian, ID Creative Jobs: Multiple Social & Design Roles
Meridian’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for folks who love design and social media. If you’re into visuals, storytelling, and community, these roles are worth a look.
Graphic Designer & Social Media Content Specialist
- Employer: CBH Homes (CBH Rentals division)
- Location: Meridian, ID (in-office at headquarters)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role blends graphic design, social media, digital ads, and email marketing to promote CBH’s rental communities (apartments and multifamily, not new-home sales). You’ll design flyers, banners, social graphics, and email campaigns, run the social content calendar, and support leasing and community awareness. Benefits include 100% employer-paid health care (medical, dental, vision), quarterly bonuses, retirement with match, PTO, and annual growth reviews.
Note: This job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.
Social Media Strategist & Content Creator
- Employer: Blue Cross of Idaho
- Location: Meridian, ID (onsite at headquarters; Treasure Valley-based or able to relocate)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,064 – $117,095 + annual incentive bonus eligible
Lead social media strategy and content for Blue Cross of Idaho and its brands. You’ll plan content calendars, shoot photos and video at events, create social-first videos and reels, write copy, and report on performance. This is a field-and-office mix with some evenings and weekends for events. They offer a robust benefits package including PTO, holidays, community service and self-care days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match and non-contributory plan, disability coverage, education reimbursement, adoption assistance, and paid family leave.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many skills carry over between design, content, and social roles.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.