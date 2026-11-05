🎨 Meridian, ID Creative Jobs: Multiple Social & Design Roles

Meridian’s creative scene is busy right now, especially for folks who love design and social media. If you’re into visuals, storytelling, and community, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: CBH Homes (CBH Rentals division)

CBH Homes (CBH Rentals division) Location: Meridian, ID (in-office at headquarters)

(in-office at headquarters) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role blends graphic design, social media, digital ads, and email marketing to promote CBH’s rental communities (apartments and multifamily, not new-home sales). You’ll design flyers, banners, social graphics, and email campaigns, run the social content calendar, and support leasing and community awareness. Benefits include 100% employer-paid health care (medical, dental, vision), quarterly bonuses, retirement with match, PTO, and annual growth reviews.

Note: This job is also posted on Indeed, but it’s the same position, so apply through whichever site you prefer.

Employer: Blue Cross of Idaho

Location: Meridian, ID (onsite at headquarters; Treasure Valley-based or able to relocate)

(onsite at headquarters; Treasure Valley-based or able to relocate) Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,064 – $117,095 + annual incentive bonus eligible

Lead social media strategy and content for Blue Cross of Idaho and its brands. You’ll plan content calendars, shoot photos and video at events, create social-first videos and reels, write copy, and report on performance. This is a field-and-office mix with some evenings and weekends for events. They offer a robust benefits package including PTO, holidays, community service and self-care days, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match and non-contributory plan, disability coverage, education reimbursement, adoption assistance, and paid family leave.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many skills carry over between design, content, and social roles.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.