🏭 Meridian, ID Manufacturing Jobs With Multiple Openings

Meridian’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid day-shift roles and steady hours. If you like hands-on work and clear routines, these three openings are worth a look.

Employer: CarMax

CarMax Location: Meridian, ID (4043 E. Elden Gray Street)

(4043 E. Elden Gray Street) Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.18/hour

Work on used vehicles doing cosmetic inspections, paint touch-up, wet sanding, and buffing so cars look “customer ready.” This is a good fit if you enjoy detailed hands-on work and want steady hours with paid sick time, vacation, and holiday pay.

Employer: JST Manufacturing

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 6:00 AM–2:30 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: $20.00–$24.00/hour, DOE

Build high-tech wet processing and precision cleaning equipment using mechanical assembly, electrical wiring, and process plumbing. Great for people with background in mechanics, plumbing, HVAC, electrical, or industrial maintenance, plus strong benefits like medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, holidays, and overtime opportunities.

Employer: Scentsy, Inc. (Corporate Office)

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time, Day Shift (Mon–Fri, 6:45 AM–3:30 PM )

(Mon–Fri, ) Pay: Not listed

Handle, load, and unload inventory, move stock, and use handheld scanners to manage materials in a busy warehouse. Good match if you’re detail-oriented, can lift 50+ lbs, and want a steady weekday schedule in a clean, organized environment.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has related roles posted too.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.