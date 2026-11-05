👔 Meridian, ID Management Jobs with Multiple $57K–$130K+ Roles

Meridian’s leadership job scene is busy right now, with options from hands-on field management to office-based team leadership. If you’re ready to step up or switch lanes, these roles span construction, finance, tech, and customer service.

Employer: TerraFirma

TerraFirma Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: $80,000–$110,000 DOE (up to ~$100,000–$130,000 with bonuses)

Lead all field operations for a top foundation repair and waterproofing company in the Pacific Northwest. You’ll hire and grow your own crews, own production results, visit job sites, and keep projects safe, on time, and on budget—with a company vehicle, strong benefits, 401(k) match, and “family-style” culture.

Employer: American Credit Acceptance

Location: Meridian, ID (Boise-area listing)

(Boise-area listing) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the daily operations of a high-performing collections team helping customers manage auto loans. You’ll coach and develop collectors, handle escalated calls, monitor performance, and help shape processes—ideal if you have 3+ years of collections experience and enjoy data, coaching, and clear performance goals.

Employer: Paylocity

Location: Meridian, ID (100% in-office)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $57,200–$80,000/year + annual bonus + RSUs

Lead and mentor Implementation Consultants at a fast-growing HR/payroll software company. This is a fully on-site leadership role focused on coaching, solving client issues, and driving KPIs, with career growth, bonus, stock units, and full benefits for someone with at least 2 years in implementation and a bachelor’s degree.

Employer: Rocket Express Car Wash

Location: 1717 W. Island Green Dr., Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive hourly pay + bonus (exact rate not listed)

Help run a busy, high-volume car wash—overseeing daily operations, coaching the team, and keeping customers happy. Perks include bonus pay, DailyPay (get paid daily), free car washes, flexible schedules, tuition reimbursement, 401(k) match, health benefits, and PTO, great if you have at least 1 year of supervisory and customer service/sales experience.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar openings or room to grow into the next level.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.