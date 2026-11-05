🚚 Meridian, ID Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

Meridian’s warehouse and logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like fast-paced, hands-on work. Here are a few strong picks hiring in Meridian, ID.

Employer: Shafer Heating & Cooling, LLC

Location: Meridian, ID (on-site at customer facility)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22–$26/hour

Run a Vendor Managed Inventory (VMI) program inside a busy contractor shop. You’ll handle stocking, receiving, cycle counts, and be the main contact for the customer. Comes with health benefits, 401(k), PTO, paid training, and flexible schedule.

Employer: Capstone Logistics, LLC

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Potential to earn $700–$1000 per week (production-based)

Schedule: Sun–Thu, 6 pm to finish

Pick products in a warehouse using electric pallet jacks, reach lifts, or forklifts. Weekly pay, production pay (earn more when you pick more), benefits after 60 days, paid training, and room to move up.

Employer: Albertsons

Location: Meridian, ID (distribution/warehouse setting)

Type: Full-time

Dig into inventory issues, do daily/weekly counts, fix variances, and handle store returns and damaged goods. Good fit if you know warehouse operations, can use RF guns and computers, and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

If one of these feels close, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.