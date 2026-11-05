🏥 Meridian, Idaho Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Clinics to Vet Care

Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy right now—clinics, hospitals, and vet practices are all hiring. If you like patient care (human or furry), there’s likely something here for you.

Employer: Labcorp

Labcorp Location: Meridian/Boise, ID

Meridian/Boise, ID Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus, quarterly incentive bonus, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help)

This role is all about blood draws, specimen collection, and patient service in clinics or client offices. Great fit if you like hands-on work, steady weekday hours, and room to grow in a large lab network.

Employer: MedVet

Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Work the front lines at a specialty/emergency vet hospital—greeting clients, managing phones, handling records, and payments. Ideal if you stay calm under pressure, love pets, and want a fast-paced, team-focused environment.

Employer: Treasure Valley Rheumatology

Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: $19–$21/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life & disability, PTO, employee discounts

You’ll room patients, help with injections and lab draws, and keep treatment rooms ready. Great for someone who enjoys ongoing patient relationships in a specialty clinic.

Employer: DaVita Kidney Care

Location: Meridian, ID (hospital-based)

Meridian, ID (hospital-based) Type: Full-time

Provide dialysis treatments in ICU, CCU, ED, and other acute units—no dialysis experience needed, training provided. Good match for RNs who like critical care settings, variety, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, family support, pet insurance).

Employer: Elements Massage (WellBiz Brands, Inc.)

Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Pay: Approx. $31–$55 per session including tips , paid for no-shows/late cancels

, paid for no-shows/late cancels Benefits: Health/dental/vision (50% of deductible paid), PTO (including birthday), bonuses, retirement & childcare benefits, discounted liability insurance, paid CEs

Locally owned studio managed by LMTs, with a “therapist-friendly,” drama-free culture and lots of clients waiting. Nice if you want steady bookings plus paid training in cupping, hot stones, aromatherapy, and more.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Externship / Internship

Pay: $1,000/week stipend

Designed for DVM students graduating in 2027 who want hands-on clinical experience and a real shot at a new-grad role at the same hospital. You’ll shadow and assist with diagnostics, procedures, and client communication under close mentorship.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Offers competitive base pay plus production bonus with no negative accrual, full health benefits, maternity leave, 401(k) with match, CE allowance with paid days, and liability coverage. Good for vets who want clinical autonomy with the backing of a large, collaborative network.

Employer: St. Luke’s Health System

Location: Boise & Meridian, ID

Boise & Meridian, ID Type: Full-time

Schedule: Mon–Fri, either 5x8s (7:30–4:00) or 4x10s (7:00–5:30)

Clinic RN role in endocrinology, supporting diabetes devices (pumps, CGMs), specialty testing, and provider inbox work, with some travel between Boise and Meridian. Great if you like complex chronic care and daytime hours.

Employer: Specialty Dental Brands

Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Not listed (front office role)

Coordinate ortho appointments, insurance authorizations, patient communication, and check-in/check-out. Best for someone with 2–3 years of admin/front desk experience who enjoys detailed scheduling and patient interaction.

Employer: RehabAuthority / Physical Rehabilitation Network

Location: Meridian, ID

Meridian, ID Type: Part-time

Pay: $12–$14/hour

Help patients move between therapy areas, set up equipment, keep the clinic clean, and support front desk tasks. Nice entry point into rehab if you want patient contact and are open to learning in a busy PT clinic.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site or with the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.