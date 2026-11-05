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Meridian
🏥 Meridian, Idaho Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Openings From Clinics to Vet Care
4 days ago
Meridian’s healthcare scene is busy right now—clinics, hospitals, and vet practices are all hiring. If you like patient care (human or furry), there’s likely something here for you.
Phlebotomist
- Employer: Labcorp
- Location: Meridian/Boise, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay/Perks: $5,000 sign-on bonus, quarterly incentive bonus, full benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, tuition help)
This role is all about blood draws, specimen collection, and patient service in clinics or client offices. Great fit if you like hands-on work, steady weekday hours, and room to grow in a large lab network.
Veterinary Client Service Representative - Contingent
- Employer: MedVet
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
Work the front lines at a specialty/emergency vet hospital—greeting clients, managing phones, handling records, and payments. Ideal if you stay calm under pressure, love pets, and want a fast-paced, team-focused environment.
Medical Assistant
- Employer: Treasure Valley Rheumatology
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $19–$21/hour
- Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, HSA/FSA, life & disability, PTO, employee discounts
You’ll room patients, help with injections and lab draws, and keep treatment rooms ready. Great for someone who enjoys ongoing patient relationships in a specialty clinic.
Registered Nurse – Acute Dialysis
- Employer: DaVita Kidney Care
- Location: Meridian, ID (hospital-based)
- Type: Full-time
Provide dialysis treatments in ICU, CCU, ED, and other acute units—no dialysis experience needed, training provided. Good match for RNs who like critical care settings, variety, and strong benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, family support, pet insurance).
Massage Therapist
- Employer: Elements Massage (WellBiz Brands, Inc.)
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Approx. $31–$55 per session including tips, paid for no-shows/late cancels
- Benefits: Health/dental/vision (50% of deductible paid), PTO (including birthday), bonuses, retirement & childcare benefits, discounted liability insurance, paid CEs
Locally owned studio managed by LMTs, with a “therapist-friendly,” drama-free culture and lots of clients waiting. Nice if you want steady bookings plus paid training in cupping, hot stones, aromatherapy, and more.
DVM Mission Launch: Externship + New Grad Opportunity
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Externship / Internship
- Pay: $1,000/week stipend
Designed for DVM students graduating in 2027 who want hands-on clinical experience and a real shot at a new-grad role at the same hospital. You’ll shadow and assist with diagnostics, procedures, and client communication under close mentorship.
Veterinarian
- Employer: Mission Pet Health
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
Offers competitive base pay plus production bonus with no negative accrual, full health benefits, maternity leave, 401(k) with match, CE allowance with paid days, and liability coverage. Good for vets who want clinical autonomy with the backing of a large, collaborative network.
Registered Nurse – Idaho Endocrinology Clinic
- Employer: St. Luke’s Health System
- Location: Boise & Meridian, ID
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Mon–Fri, either 5x8s (7:30–4:00) or 4x10s (7:00–5:30)
Clinic RN role in endocrinology, supporting diabetes devices (pumps, CGMs), specialty testing, and provider inbox work, with some travel between Boise and Meridian. Great if you like complex chronic care and daytime hours.
Patient Coordinator – Treasure Valley Orthodontics
- Employer: Specialty Dental Brands
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Not listed (front office role)
Coordinate ortho appointments, insurance authorizations, patient communication, and check-in/check-out. Best for someone with 2–3 years of admin/front desk experience who enjoys detailed scheduling and patient interaction.
Physical Therapy Aide
- Employer: RehabAuthority / Physical Rehabilitation Network
- Location: Meridian, ID
- Type: Part-time
- Pay: $12–$14/hour
Help patients move between therapy areas, set up equipment, keep the clinic clean, and support front desk tasks. Nice entry point into rehab if you want patient contact and are open to learning in a busy PT clinic.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles listed on the same site or with the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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