🔧 Multiple Building & Grounds Jobs in Meridian, ID

Meridian’s cleaning and maintenance scene is busy right now, with solid options if you like staying active and working with your hands. Here are a few local roles worth a look.

Employer: Naturally Clean co

Naturally Clean co Location: Meridian, ID (on-the-road residential sites)

(on-the-road residential sites) Type: Part-time

Pay: $350 – $1,100 per week

You’ll clean homes, including kitchens, bathrooms, floors, and laundry, and sometimes help with light cooking or outdoor tasks. Good fit if you like flexible, on-the-go work and can manage your time well.

Employer: Window Wizard Window & Blind Cleaning

Location: Meridian, ID 83642

Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri)

(Mon–Fri) Pay: From $18.00 per hour

Benefits: Paid holidays, PTO, health, dental, vision, life insurance, company vehicle, uniforms, tools

Hands-on outdoor job cleaning windows on 2–3 story homes with a team, no experience needed and one-on-one training provided. Great if you like physical work, being outside, and want room to grow into leading a crew or more.

Employer: Cortland

Location: Meridian, ID (apartment community)

(apartment community) Type: Not listed (likely on-site, regular schedule)

Not listed (likely on-site, regular schedule) Pay: Not listed

You’ll keep shared spaces like offices, gyms, laundry rooms, and hallways clean, stocked, and welcoming for residents. Good match if you’re detail-focused, reliable, and like working mostly on your own while still seeing people throughout the day.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer lists more shifts, locations, or similar roles on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.