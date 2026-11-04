📣 Meridian, Idaho Sales & Marketing Roles with Multiple Openings

Meridian’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from big brands to local nonprofits. If you like building relationships and telling a good story, these are worth a look.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: 1682 N Main St, Meridian, ID 83651

Type: Full-time, in-branch

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: December 6, 2026 (may close early)

(may close early) Why it’s interesting: Lead relationships with affluent clients, help with complex banking needs, and grow a defined book of business. Ideal if you have 4+ years customer service plus FINRA licenses (or are ready to get them) and want a clear growth path in financial services.

Employer: Caterpillar Inc.

Location: Boise District Office (serving the Meridian/PNW region)

Boise District Office (serving the Meridian/PNW region) Type: Full-time, on-site 5 days/week

Salary: $159,120 – $238,680 + bonus eligible

+ bonus eligible Travel: About 50% across the district

About across the district Why it’s interesting: Lead a high-performing team, work closely with dealers, and drive growth across construction and related industries. Great fit if you know heavy equipment, love strategy and relationships, and want a six-figure leadership role with relocation help and strong benefits.

Employer: Paylocity

Location: Meridian, ID (hybrid: Tue–Thu in office, Mon/Fri remote )

Meridian, ID (hybrid: ) Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $65,000 base + commission + benefits

+ commission + benefits Why it’s interesting: Grow revenue from existing clients by matching them with Paylocity’s HR and payroll tools. Good for someone with B2B sales experience, strong communication skills, and a drive to hit quotas while keeping a predictable hybrid schedule.

Employer: The Idaho Foodbank

Location: Meridian, ID (hybrid, at least 3 days in office )

Meridian, ID (hybrid, ) Type: Full-time, exempt

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Why it’s interesting: Lead statewide marketing and communications for a mission-driven nonprofit focused on a hunger-free Idaho. You’ll own strategy and hands-on work across digital, email, social, PR, and campaigns, and manage a small team plus vendors—ideal if you have 6+ years marketing experience and want your skills to support a clear cause.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—reading the full posting can spark ideas for your next move.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.