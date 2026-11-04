💰 Meridian, ID Actuarial Openings with Multiple Levels $60K–$129K+

Meridian’s finance scene is growing, and healthcare is a big part of it. If you’re into numbers and like the idea of work that impacts real people’s coverage and costs, these actuarial roles are worth a look.

Employer: Blue Cross of Idaho

Blue Cross of Idaho Location: Meridian, ID (on-site corporate role)

(on-site corporate role) Type: Full-time

Salary range: $60,048 – $129,974 depending on level (I–III) + annual incentive bonus

Use actuarial models to set claim liabilities, build rates, and forecast financial results so Blue Cross of Idaho can hit its membership and profit goals. Open to analysts at different stages (from 1+ exam up to 5+ exams toward ASA), with strong benefits including PTO, holidays, medical/dental/vision, 401(k) match, disability, education reimbursement, and paid family leave.

Note: This same role is posted on multiple sites (LinkedIn, Indeed) and as “Actuarial Analyst – QHP,” but it’s the same opening with multiple experience levels.

If this looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.