🔧 Meridian ID Building & Grounds Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Meridian’s hands-on jobs are busy right now, with solid options if you like staying active and seeing the results of your work. Here are a few strong picks hiring around town.

Employer: Noble Clean

Noble Clean Location: Meridian, ID (commercial sites across Treasure Valley)

(commercial sites across Treasure Valley) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $14–$22/hour + $150–$300 sign-on bonus after 90 days

Flexible night and weekend shifts cleaning offices and commercial spaces. Paid drive time, year-round steady work, and chances to move into trainer or lead roles if you like the work and want to grow.

Employer: Caliber Collision

Location: Meridian – E Fairview, ID

Type: Full-time

Pay: Up to $16–$18/hour, weekly pay, overtime eligible

Clean and prep vehicles before customers pick them up, plus shuttle cars and help around the shop. Comes with medical, dental, vision from day one, paid vacation/holidays, and paid training that can grow into a long-term auto body career.

Employer: Easy Heating and Cooling LLC (Easy Heating & Plumbing)

Location: Meridian, ID

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: From $33/hour + potential commissions and bonuses

Lead residential and light commercial HVAC installs and mentor apprentices for a locally owned company. This one offers a take-home truck, health/dental/vision, PTO, 401(k), and room to move up if you like leading projects and care about quality work.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the employer has other openings listed too. Don’t wait long; the good roles tend to go first.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.