Meriden has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties at Meriden Humane Society would love to meet you.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Male

Male Shelter: Meriden Humane Society

Location: Meriden, CT

Meriden, CT Contact: (203) 238-3650

Baker is a young boy just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new best buddy.

👉 Meet Baker and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Young

Young Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Meriden Humane Society

Location: Meriden, CT

Meriden, CT Contact: (203) 238-3650

Maggie is a young cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of curiosity and fun. She’s ready for a stable home where she can settle in and be part of the family.

👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby (kitten)

Baby (kitten) Gender: Female

Female Shelter: Meriden Humane Society

Location: Meriden, CT

Meriden, CT Contact: (203) 238-3650

Belisario is a baby girl looking for a gentle home to grow, play, and learn in. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten and watch her personality bloom, she may be the perfect match.

👉 Meet Belisario and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near Meriden, CT, please consider visiting Meriden Humane Society or giving them a call at (203) 238-3650 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.