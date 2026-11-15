undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🐱 Sweet Meriden Cats Ready to Join Loving Local Homes
Meriden has some very special cats waiting for a cozy couch and a kind family. If you’ve been thinking about adopting, these kitties at Meriden Humane Society would love to meet you.
Baker
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Male
- Shelter: Meriden Humane Society
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Contact: (203) 238-3650
Baker is a young boy just starting life and looking for a safe, loving home to grow up in. If you’re ready for kitten energy and lots of playtime, he could be your new best buddy.
👉 Meet Baker and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Maggie
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Young
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Meriden Humane Society
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Contact: (203) 238-3650
Maggie is a young cat, past the tiny kitten stage but still full of curiosity and fun. She’s ready for a stable home where she can settle in and be part of the family.
👉 Meet Maggie and apply to adopt on adoptapet
Belisario
- Breed: Domestic Shorthair
- Age: Baby (kitten)
- Gender: Female
- Shelter: Meriden Humane Society
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Contact: (203) 238-3650
Belisario is a baby girl looking for a gentle home to grow, play, and learn in. If you’re hoping to raise a kitten and watch her personality bloom, she may be the perfect match.
👉 Meet Belisario and apply to adopt on adoptapet
If you’re in or near Meriden, CT, please consider visiting Meriden Humane Society or giving them a call at (203) 238-3650 to ask about these adoptable cats. Sharing this list with friends and neighbors can also help them find homes faster.
Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.