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🏥 Meriden CT Healthcare Jobs With Multiple Openings
Meriden’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options from hospital bedside care to specialty clinics. Here are a few solid roles hiring now if you’re in (or near) Meriden, CT.
Graduate Nurse (GN) – Telemetry/Stroke (Nights)
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – MidState Medical Center
- Location: Meriden, CT (435 Lewis Avenue)
- Type: Full-time, night shift 7pm–7am, every 3rd weekend, rotating holidays
- Salary: Not listed
Telemetry/Stroke inpatient role with strong support for new grads, including a Telemetry/Stroke Nurse Residency, tuition reimbursement, wellness programs, free parking, and uniform stipends. You’ll practice at the top of your license in an acute-care teaching hospital with healthy staff ratios and no mandatory off-shift rotations.
Respiratory Therapist
- Employer: Health Here
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Hands-on role providing evidence-based respiratory care in acute and critical care settings. You’ll manage oxygen and ventilators, respond to rapid responses and codes, perform diagnostic testing, and work closely with nurses and physicians while supporting quality and safety efforts.
Nurse Practitioner – Eye Care & Aesthetics
- Employer: Meriden Eye Care
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Type: Part-time, in person
- Pay: $70.00 – $90.00 per hour
Blend medical eyecare with aesthetic services (injectables, skincare; training available) in a modern, state-of-the-art clinic. Flexible schedule, competitive pay, and a growth-focused team; email your resume to lyoussefi@merideneyecare.com to apply.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and check back—healthcare hiring in Meriden tends to move fast and new roles pop up often.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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