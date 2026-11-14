Meriden has some solid education roles right now, from preschool to kindergarten support and after‑school work. Good mix of steady daytime hours and flexible side‑gig options.

Employer: Boys & Girls Club of Meriden

Boys & Girls Club of Meriden Location: Meriden, CT

Type: PART-TIME (about 35 hours/week , year-round)

PART-TIME (about , year-round) Pay: $18.50 – $19.50 per hour

Support a preschool classroom of 3–5 year olds in a year-round, play-based program. Monday–Friday, 9:30 AM–5:30 PM, working alongside a lead teacher in a stable, in-person role.

Employer: OOS Management Corp.

OOS Management Corp. Location: Meriden, CT

Type: Flexible, after-school hours

Flexible, after-school hours Pay: $23 – $30 per hour

After-school ABA work with kids, turning games and play into learning moments. Flexible schedule, training provided, and great experience if you’re interested in psychology, education, or therapy careers.

Employer: Meriden School District

Location: Meriden, CT

Type: PART-TIME (about 5.5 hours/day , 9:15 AM–3:15 PM)

PART-TIME (about , 9:15 AM–3:15 PM) Pay: $18.92 per hour (or $18.10/hr as a substitute until requirements are met)

Support a kindergarten classroom with small-group instruction, supervision, and personal care. Must be bilingual in Spanish and English and have a Para-Pro Certificate, Associate Degree, or 60 college credits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and programs often keep good applications on file.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.