undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🎓 Meriden CT Education Jobs with Multiple Local Openings
Meriden has some solid education roles right now, from preschool to kindergarten support and after‑school work. Good mix of steady daytime hours and flexible side‑gig options.
Early Childhood – Assistant Preschool Teacher
- Employer: Boys & Girls Club of Meriden
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Type: PART-TIME (about 35 hours/week, year-round)
- Pay: $18.50 – $19.50 per hour
Support a preschool classroom of 3–5 year olds in a year-round, play-based program. Monday–Friday, 9:30 AM–5:30 PM, working alongside a lead teacher in a stable, in-person role.
Make Your After-School Hours Count: ABA Paraprofessionals in Meriden, CT
- Employer: OOS Management Corp.
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Type: Flexible, after-school hours
- Pay: $23 – $30 per hour
After-school ABA work with kids, turning games and play into learning moments. Flexible schedule, training provided, and great experience if you’re interested in psychology, education, or therapy careers.
Bilingual Kindergarten Paraeducator
- Employer: Meriden School District
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Type: PART-TIME (about 5.5 hours/day, 9:15 AM–3:15 PM)
- Pay: $18.92 per hour (or $18.10/hr as a substitute until requirements are met)
Support a kindergarten classroom with small-group instruction, supervision, and personal care. Must be bilingual in Spanish and English and have a Para-Pro Certificate, Associate Degree, or 60 college credits.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local schools and programs often keep good applications on file.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.