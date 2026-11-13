Meriden’s hospitals and treatment centers are busy, which means steady work for people who keep buildings safe, clean, and running smoothly.

Here are several Building & Grounds Maintenance roles hiring now in Meriden, CT.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare (Rushford Center Inc.)

Hartford HealthCare (Rushford Center Inc.) Location: Meriden, CT

Type: Per diem (as needed)

Category: Facilities / General Maintenance

Handle general preventive maintenance and repairs around the Rushford Center, a leading addiction and mental health provider. Work includes basic plumbing, painting, small carpentry jobs, and outdoor work like mowing, trimming, and snow removal. Great fit if you have 1+ year of building maintenance and like hands-on work in a healthcare setting.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – MidState Medical Center

Hartford HealthCare – MidState Medical Center Location: Meriden, CT

Type: Full-time

Shift: 7:00 am–3:30 pm , every other weekend & holiday

, every other weekend & holiday Category: Environmental Services / Housekeeping

Help keep patient areas clean, sanitary, and organized at MidState Medical Center. This role is all about daily cleaning and routine tasks to support a safe hospital environment. High school diploma is preferred, and you’ll need to speak, read, and write English.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – MidState Medical Center

Hartford HealthCare – MidState Medical Center Location: Meriden, CT

Type: Full-time

Shift: 7:30 am–4:00 pm , every other weekend & every other holiday

, every other weekend & every other holiday Category: Environmental Services / Housekeeping

Very similar to the role above, but with a slightly later start time. You’ll do general cleaning and routine tasks to keep hospital spaces safe and tidy, reporting to a Unit/Team Leader. Good option if you want a steady daytime schedule in a healthcare setting.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon—hospital roles tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.