Meriden has some solid openings right now if you like helping kids, families, and neighbors get the support they need. These roles are full-time and focused on early childhood and recovery support.

Employer: Community Health Center, Inc. (Moses/Weitzman Health System)

Community Health Center, Inc. (Moses/Weitzman Health System) Location: Meriden, CT (Community Health Center of Meriden)

(Community Health Center of Meriden) Salary: $23–$27 per hour

Type: Full-time

This role supports families with young children, making sure kids get well-child visits, developmental referrals, and services like Birth to Three and school evaluations. You’ll coordinate appointments, help with transportation and resources, and track referrals so nothing falls through the cracks.

Employer: Community Health Center, Inc. (Moses/Weitzman Health System)

Community Health Center, Inc. (Moses/Weitzman Health System) Location: Meriden, CT (Community Health Center of Meriden)

(Community Health Center of Meriden) Salary: $23–$24 per hour

Type: Full-time

Work directly with families to keep kids on track with well-child visits and referrals. You’ll do outreach, build trust, connect families to community resources, and help remove barriers like transportation, childcare, or language.

Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Rushford Center Inc Meriden

Location: Meriden, CT

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm

This leadership role supports recovery services for adolescents with both mental health and substance use needs. Based at Rushford in Meriden, you’ll guide programming and support staff working with teens and their families.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.