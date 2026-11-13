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Meriden
🤝 Meriden CT Community & Social Services Jobs – Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Meriden has some solid openings right now if you like helping kids, families, and neighbors get the support they need. These roles are full-time and focused on early childhood and recovery support.
Care Coordinator – Early Childhood Education
- Employer: Community Health Center, Inc. (Moses/Weitzman Health System)
- Location: Meriden, CT (Community Health Center of Meriden)
- Salary: $23–$27 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This role supports families with young children, making sure kids get well-child visits, developmental referrals, and services like Birth to Three and school evaluations. You’ll coordinate appointments, help with transportation and resources, and track referrals so nothing falls through the cracks.
Community Health Worker – Early Childhood Development
- Employer: Community Health Center, Inc. (Moses/Weitzman Health System)
- Location: Meriden, CT (Community Health Center of Meriden)
- Salary: $23–$24 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Work directly with families to keep kids on track with well-child visits and referrals. You’ll do outreach, build trust, connect families to community resources, and help remove barriers like transportation, childcare, or language.
Recovery Support Specialist Program Manager – Adolescent Dual
- Employer: Hartford HealthCare – Rushford Center Inc Meriden
- Location: Meriden, CT
- Salary: Not listed
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 9:00am–5:30pm
This leadership role supports recovery services for adolescents with both mental health and substance use needs. Based at Rushford in Meriden, you’ll guide programming and support staff working with teens and their families.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and related roles that might fit you even better.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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