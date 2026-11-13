Meriden’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in aerospace and precision optics. Here are a few solid roles if you like building real, high‑tech products.

Employer: Aperture Optical Sciences Inc.

Aperture Optical Sciences Inc. Location: Meriden, CT

Category: Precision optical manufacturing (satellite & high‑energy optics)

Precision optical manufacturing (satellite & high‑energy optics) Type: Full-time

You’ll turn customer specs into clear shop instructions, plan processes, and improve workflows for high‑precision optical parts. Great fit if you have 3+ years in manufacturing engineering, are strong with CAD, and enjoy documentation, quality, and continuous improvement.

Employer: core integra pvt lmt

Location: Meriden, CT (in-person)

(in-person) Pay: From $19.00/hour

Type: Full-time (shop floor)

Entry-level friendly role helping keep an aerospace manufacturing shop running: cleanup, basic assembly, deburring, material handling, and general support. Good for someone with a strong work ethic, able to lift up to 50 lbs, and looking to get a foot in the door in manufacturing.

Employer: Jobot (recruiting for an aerospace manufacturer)

(recruiting for an aerospace manufacturer) Location: Meriden, CT

Salary: $90,000 – $125,000/year + bonus & sign-on bonus

Type: Full-time

Lead 3-, 4-, and 5-axis CNC programming in a modernized aerospace shop using Siemens NX (or Mastercam). You’ll own tooling choices, simulations, setup sheets, and cycle time reduction, with clear paths toward senior and lead engineering roles.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—manufacturing shops often have more than one seat to fill.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.