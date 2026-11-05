🛒 Meriden CT Retail Jobs: Multiple Customer Service Roles

Meriden’s retail scene is busy right now, with big brands hiring for customer-facing roles. If you like talking with people and staying on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Lowe's (Outlet Store)

Lowe's (Outlet Store) Location: Meriden, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.94 – $17.20 per hour

Why it’s interesting: Steady full-time hours with a major home improvement brand, plus a wide range of benefits (health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, tuition help, parental leave, and employee discounts). You’ll help customers find products, ring up sales, support deliveries, and keep the store safe and organized.

Employer: Phoenix Acquisition Group (represents Verizon)

(represents Verizon) Location: Meriden, CT (inside Walmart locations)

(inside Walmart locations) Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $680 – $1,200 per week (weekly pay)

(weekly pay) Why it’s interesting: Great if you’re outgoing and want paid, hands-on training instead of needing past wireless experience. You’ll chat with shoppers, explain Verizon plans and promos, and work toward sales goals, with chances to move into leadership.

If something here feels like a fit, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.