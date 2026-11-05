🏘️ Meriden, CT Planning & Development Jobs With Multiple Openings

Meriden and nearby projects are busy right now, especially around planning and transportation work. If you’re into shaping how our city and roads grow, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: City of Meriden

City of Meriden Location: Meriden, CT (in-person)

(in-person) Salary: $37.03/hour (about full-time, 40 hours/week)

(about full-time, 40 hours/week) Type: Full-time

Work directly with the Director of Planning on land use, zoning, and development reviews. You’ll review site plans, support city boards and commissions, help update zoning rules, and answer questions from residents, developers, and attorneys. Strong writing, GIS or planning software skills, and 3+ years in a planning office plus a related bachelor’s degree are expected; CAZEO and/or AICP (or progress toward it) is preferred. Comes with a full benefits package including 401(k) with match, health, vision, dental, PTO, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: GFT

Location: Based in Meriden, CT / projects across Connecticut

Based in / projects across Connecticut Salary: $120,000 – $200,000/year

Type: Full-time (construction hours; nights/weekends as needed)

Lead field inspection on major roadway and bridge projects for CTDOT and other clients. You’ll supervise inspectors, run project meetings, review schedules and change orders, and make sure work meets safety and quality standards. Requires either a CT PE/CCM/EIT with 5–6+ years relevant experience or NICET IV Highway Construction Inspection with 10–12+ years, plus CTDOT experience and a valid driver’s license. Includes medical, dental, vision, life, 401(k), PTO, tuition reimbursement, and incentive pay.

Employer: GFT

Location: Based in Meriden, CT / projects across Connecticut

Based in / projects across Connecticut Salary: $80,000 – $150,000/year

Type: Full-time (construction hours; nights/weekends as needed)

Hands-on inspection role on roadway and bridge jobs, working under a Chief Inspector or Resident Engineer. You’ll be on site daily, checking contractor work, keeping detailed reports, verifying quantities for payments, and helping with schedules and change orders. Needs either a BS in Civil Engineering (or related) + 4 years’ inspection experience or NICET III Highway Construction Inspection + 6 years’ experience, plus CTDOT experience preferred and a valid driver’s license. Comes with the same comprehensive benefits as the Chief Inspector role.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on duties and requirements, and you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.