🏥 Meriden CT Healthcare Jobs: Multiple Nursing Roles Hiring Now

Meriden’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with local senior and rehab centers adding staff right now. If you’re a CNA or LPN, there are solid options to stay local and build your career.

Employer: Benchmark Senior Living

Benchmark Senior Living Location: Meriden, CT

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift

Salary: Not listed

Work in a warm, home-like assisted living setting, helping residents with daily care, documenting changes, and offering emotional support. This role comes with paid training, uniforms, 401(k) with match, holidays, PTO, and health benefits, plus wellness and tuition programs for growth.

Employer: Meriden Health & Rehab

Location: Meriden, CT

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Join a 90-bed skilled nursing facility under new ownership that’s updating pay rates and building a strong team. You’ll provide hands-on nursing care, give meds, and support patients in a family-like setting, with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, holidays, and sick time.

(Also listed on Indeed with the same role and details, but this is the same position.)

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.