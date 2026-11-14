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Mercer
📢 Mercer seeking members for Tourism Commission by Dec. 9
12 days ago
📢 Help shape tourism in Mercer – commission seats open
The Town of Mercer is seeking community members to serve on the Mercer Tourism Commission.
They are looking for:
- A resort owner from Turtle Flambeau Flowage
- A resort owner not on Turtle Flambeau Flowage
- A Mercer hotel/motel owner
- A Mercer non-accommodation business owner
- A Mercer Town Board member (who will serve as Chairperson)
Key details:
- Term length: 1 year (you may serve multiple terms)
- Meetings: 4 times per year
If you’re interested, send a letter of interest explaining the qualities and skills you’d bring to the commission to:
- Mail: Mercer Town Hall, PO Box 149, Mercer, WI 54547
- Email: [email protected]
Letters must be received by 3 pm on December 9, 2026.
More Info: Seeking Mercer Tourism Commission Members – Town o...
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