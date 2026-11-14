📢 Help shape tourism in Mercer – commission seats open

The Town of Mercer is seeking community members to serve on the Mercer Tourism Commission.

They are looking for:

A resort owner from Turtle Flambeau Flowage

A resort owner not on Turtle Flambeau Flowage

A Mercer hotel/motel owner

A Mercer non-accommodation business owner

A Mercer Town Board member (who will serve as Chairperson)

Key details:

Term length: 1 year (you may serve multiple terms)

1 year (you may serve multiple terms) Meetings: 4 times per year

If you’re interested, send a letter of interest explaining the qualities and skills you’d bring to the commission to:

Mail: Mercer Town Hall, PO Box 149, Mercer, WI 54547

Mercer Town Hall, Email: [email protected]

Letters must be received by 3 pm on December 9, 2026.