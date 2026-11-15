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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs on Mercer Island This Week
There are some handy free items available around Mercer Island right now, from moving supplies to pet gear. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.
Free Packing Materials
Item: Free packing materials (boxes, bubble wrap, packing paper)
Condition: Not stated; photos show many boxes and supplies
Location: North Mercer Island, Mercer Island, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Boxes, bubble wrap, and packing paper are all available at no cost. The photos only show some of the boxes; the poster says there are many more free boxes available. Great for moving, shipping, or storage.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Queen-sized boxspring
Item: Queen-sized boxspring, low profile
Condition: Purchased new in 2026 (exact wear not stated)
Size: Queen, low profile style
Location: Mid Mercer Island, Mercer Island, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Low-profile queen boxspring, originally bought new in 2026 and now being given away. A good match if you already have a queen mattress and need support without adding too much height.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pickup pending—Catio Outdoor Cat Enclosure
Item: Catio outdoor cat enclosure (pickup pending)
Condition: Got this year and used twice
Features: Spacious mesh enclosure, multiple levels and entry points, can be disassembled for transport
Location: North Mercer Island, Mercer Island, WA
Source: nextdoor.com
Outdoor mesh cat enclosure with several levels and ways for your cat to get in and out. The owner says it was bought this year and only used twice because their cat didn’t like being outside alone. It can be taken apart to fit in a car. Note that pickup is marked as pending, but it may be worth checking if it becomes available again.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items tend to go fast on Mercer Island, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.