There are some handy free items available around Mercer Island right now, from moving supplies to pet gear. If you see something you need, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Free packing materials (boxes, bubble wrap, packing paper)

Condition: Not stated; photos show many boxes and supplies

Location: North Mercer Island, Mercer Island, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Boxes, bubble wrap, and packing paper are all available at no cost. The photos only show some of the boxes; the poster says there are many more free boxes available. Great for moving, shipping, or storage.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Queen-sized boxspring, low profile

Condition: Purchased new in 2026 (exact wear not stated)

Size: Queen, low profile style

Location: Mid Mercer Island, Mercer Island, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Low-profile queen boxspring, originally bought new in 2026 and now being given away. A good match if you already have a queen mattress and need support without adding too much height.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Catio outdoor cat enclosure (pickup pending)

Condition: Got this year and used twice

Features: Spacious mesh enclosure, multiple levels and entry points, can be disassembled for transport

Location: North Mercer Island, Mercer Island, WA

Source: nextdoor.com

Outdoor mesh cat enclosure with several levels and ways for your cat to get in and out. The owner says it was bought this year and only used twice because their cat didn’t like being outside alone. It can be taken apart to fit in a car. Note that pickup is marked as pending, but it may be worth checking if it becomes available again.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items tend to go fast on Mercer Island, so if something here fits your needs, click through and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.