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📅 Parent Lab: Building Healthy Sibling Relationships Nov 17
📅 Parent Lab: Building Healthy Sibling Relationships
Learn practical tools to handle sibling fights and support stronger bonds at home.
When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 6:00–7:30 PM
Where: West Mercer Elementary Library
Who: Mercer Island parents & caregivers (all levels: elementary, middle, and high school)
Youth & Family Services counselors Corinne Alef (Luther Burbank Office) and Alina Samko (West Mercer) will share:
- Strategies to manage sibling conflicts
- How to tell when fighting has gone too far
- Ways to turn sibling interactions into growth opportunities
The Parent Labs are in-person, interactive workshops. For elementary programs, there is a supervised child activity for students K–5 during the workshop (registration required).
Register online: www.MIHealthyYouth.com (look for this Parent Lab and sign up, including child activity if needed).
More Info: PARENT LAB: Building Healthy Sibling Relationshi...
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