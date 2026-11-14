📅 Parent Lab: Building Healthy Sibling Relationships

Learn practical tools to handle sibling fights and support stronger bonds at home.

When: Tuesday, November 17, 2026, 6:00–7:30 PM

Where: West Mercer Elementary Library

Who: Mercer Island parents & caregivers (all levels: elementary, middle, and high school)

Youth & Family Services counselors Corinne Alef (Luther Burbank Office) and Alina Samko (West Mercer) will share:

Strategies to manage sibling conflicts

How to tell when fighting has gone too far

Ways to turn sibling interactions into growth opportunities

The Parent Labs are in-person, interactive workshops. For elementary programs, there is a supervised child activity for students K–5 during the workshop (registration required).

Register online: www.MIHealthyYouth.com (look for this Parent Lab and sign up, including child activity if needed).