undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Mercer Island
📅 Help restore Wildwood Park on November 21
4 days ago
📅 Help restore Wildwood Park at a planting party!
Join neighbors for a Forest Steward–led restoration and planting event at Wildwood Park on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00am–12:00pm.
You’ll help clean up the park and plant new plants, then enjoy some snacks together.
Details:
- When: Saturday, Nov 21, 10am–12pm
- Where: Wildwood Park, meet at the picnic table
- Who: All are welcome, no experience needed
- What to bring:
- Dress for the weather in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty (long pants, boots or sneakers)
- Bring water
- Snacks, gloves, and tools are provided
It’s a simple way to care for a local park and meet other Mercer Island neighbors.
More Info: Restoration Event | Wildwood Park | Mercer Island,...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.