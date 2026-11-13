📅 Help restore Wildwood Park at a planting party!

Join neighbors for a Forest Steward–led restoration and planting event at Wildwood Park on Saturday, November 21, 2026, from 10:00am–12:00pm.

You’ll help clean up the park and plant new plants, then enjoy some snacks together.

Details:

When: Saturday, Nov 21 , 10am–12pm

Saturday, , Where: Wildwood Park , meet at the picnic table

, meet at Who: All are welcome, no experience needed

All are welcome, no experience needed What to bring: Dress for the weather in clothes you don’t mind getting dirty ( long pants, boots or sneakers ) Bring water Snacks, gloves, and tools are provided



It’s a simple way to care for a local park and meet other Mercer Island neighbors.