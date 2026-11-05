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Mercer Island
Water main work to slow traffic in Mercerwood
5 days ago
Work to replace an aging water main in Mercerwood will begin the week of November 9, 2026, causing traffic delays on SE 40th St and Mercerwood Dr, especially during school travel times. Drivers should use extra caution in the area. More information: https://t.co/s7wgDMGOra
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mercer Island
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