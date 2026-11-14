Mercedes outlets are busy, and stores are staffing up for shoppers. If you like fashion, fast pace, and helping people, these local retail roles are worth a look.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie)

American Eagle Outfitters (Aerie) Location: Mercedes, TX

Type: Part-time

Pay: Actual starting pay based on experience and location (no set range listed)

Help lead the look of the store – floorsets, mannequins, and displays – so everything stays “guest ready.” Good fit if you love organizing, have an eye for style, and want a role that mixes backroom work with helping shoppers; includes product discounts and chances to grow.

Employer: Carter's

Location: Mercedes, TX

Type: Part-time / Seasonal

Pay: Not listed

Seasonal role helping busy families shop for baby and kids’ clothes during the holidays. You’ll greet customers, run the register, restock, and share promos, with a 30% employee discount and flexible schedules that can work around school or another job.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters

Location: Mercedes, TX

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead shifts, coach the team, and drive sales while keeping the fitting rooms and sales floor running smoothly. Great next step if you’ve done retail before and want leadership experience, steady hours, and a path into store management.

Employer: Levi Strauss & Co.

Location: Mercedes, TX (Rio Grande Premium Outlets)

Type: Part-time Supervisor

Pay: $17.50 – $29.15 per hour, depending on experience and qualifications

Support daily store operations, open/close the store, coach associates, and help hit sales goals. This role comes with a 50% employee discount, strong 401(k) match, and paid volunteer time, making it a solid option if you have retail leadership experience and want good perks in a part-time job.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still consider applying—retail managers often hire for multiple roles at once.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.