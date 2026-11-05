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Mercedes

BBQ Cook-Off to Support Winter Wonderland and Toy Drive

6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lrq7L_1GoMZLNM00

The City of Mercedes will host the 2nd Annual BBQ Cook-Off on November 7 from 10 AM to 2 PM at The Dome, 1202 N. Vermont Avenue, Mercedes, TX to support Winter Wonderland and a community toy giveaway. Judging starts at 10 AM with categories for charro beans, fajitas, pork ribs, chicken, and brisket, and judge sign-ups are still open.

This content is adapted from materials provided by The City of Mercedes

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