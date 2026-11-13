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American Football
Merced County high school football scoreboard, playoffs and bowl games
By Jim Silva,10 days ago
Sac-Joaquin Section Quarterfinals
Division 3
- Vanden 41, Merced 16
Division 5
- Hilmar 29, Casa Roble 10
Division 7
- Golden Sierra 44, Stone Ridge Christian 0
Sac-Joaquin Section Bowl Games
- Turlock 38, Atwater 24
- Central Valley 40, Golden Valley 21
- Los Banos 42, Lathrop 14
- Sierra 39, Livingston 28
- Pacheco 55, Gustine 38
- Le Grand 30, Big Valley Christian 27
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