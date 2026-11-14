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Merced
Where to get a free turkey in Merced this Thanksgiving season
By Aysha Pettigrew,13 days ago
Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and many families are feeling added stress about how to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal at a time when grocery prices and the overall cost of living continue to rise.
In Merced, families and individuals looking to put a meal on the table without stretching their budgets can bring home free turkeys and meal boxes from a number of community events between now and the holiday.
There are four main food giveaway events happening in Merced and one in Los Banos.
- The annual Hostetler Turkey Giveaway will return to Merced on Monday, Nov. 16, and tTuesday, Nov. 17, in Los Banos. Both events begin at 9:30 a.m. and organizers say they intend to distribute 1,000 turkeys. The giveaway is held in memory of Cathie Hostetler, a prominent Merced-area businesswoman, real estate broker and philanthropist. Along with turkeys, there will also be additional food items, including cheese and almonds, while supplies last. In order to pick up a turkey you must present local identification and there is a limit of one turkey per household.
- On Saturday, Nov. 21, Walking by Faith Ministries International is hosting a turkey giveaway at the Merced County Fairgrounds from noon until 1:30 p.m. Organizers ask that attendees enter through Gate 6 on G Street. Identification is required to ensure that only one turkey is given to each household, but no registration is required in advance.
- On Monday, Nov. 23, Catholic Charities of Merced will distribute turkeys and Thanksgiving food bags at St. Patrick Church, 671 E. Yosemite Ave. The event begins at 8 a.m. and is drive-through only, with no walk-ups allowed. For anyone who does not have a vehicle but would like to attend, the organizers recommend visiting the Catholic Charities office after 1 p.m. that day.
- Finally, if you are looking for an event that is entertaining as well as useful, a group of local businesses are coming together on the evening of Monday, Nov. 23, to host a community event set to include family-friendly games, raffles and free turkeys to take home. The event is co-hosted by Radio Lobo, Merced Western Motors, MerCo Credit Union, Fiesta Auto Insurance, and Low Price Auto Glass. It will take place at Western Motors, 1530 16th Street, Merced from 5-8 p.m.
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