Knorr

Thanksgiving is just around the corner, and many families are feeling added stress about how to afford a traditional Thanksgiving meal at a time when grocery prices and the overall cost of living continue to rise.

In Merced, families and individuals looking to put a meal on the table without stretching their budgets can bring home free turkeys and meal boxes from a number of community events between now and the holiday.

There are four main food giveaway events happening in Merced and one in Los Banos.