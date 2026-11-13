Election Day stickers are shown at the Merced County Registrar of Voters Office. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County released its latest election results on Friday afternoon and incumbent Merced city councilmember Fue Xiong has extended his lead in a tight battle in Merced’s 6th District city council race.

The county said in its latest release that 73,689 ballots have been processed, and that there are 1,947 ballots left to be processed. The next results update from the county is expected no later than 5 p.m. on Tuesday.

Here’s a look at the latest numbers:

Merced City Council races

In a three-way race in Merced’s 6th District, Xiong has extended his lead over retired teacher John Bliss. Xiong leads with 43.2%, ahead of Bliss at 40.7%, a 121-vote margin. Merced businessman Yader Zeledon is in third with 15.8%. There were 12 write-in votes.

In the 2nd District race, Felipe Rojas-Flores continues to hold a large lead over incumbent Yang Pao Thao, 57.8% to 41.5%, a 324-vote margin.

Merced’s incumbent 4th District representative, Shane Smith, ran unopposed.

Superintendent of schools race

Ana Boyenga still holds a lead over Richard Lopez in the race to become the next Merced County superintendent of schools.

Boyenga now leads Lopez, 50.8% to 49.2%, a margin of 1,008 votes. With 1,947 ballots left to count, Boyenga’s lead appears insurmountable.

Boyenga is the assistant superintendent of the Atwater Elementary School District. Lopez is superintendent of Merced River School District.

Merced’s Measure B

Merced’s 1% sales tax increase has been passed by voters. In updated results, Measure B had received 12,543 votes, or 56.8%, in support vs. 9,545 votes against, or 43.2%.

As a general tax, Measure B required a simple majority to pass. The measure will increase the local tax rate from 8.3% to 9.3%. It is expected to bring in $18 million annually, which will help pay for improving Merced’s police and fire services, fixing roads and upgrading park facilities.

Click here for more election results.