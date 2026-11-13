undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Merced County
Merced County news roundup: From a fatal pursuit to leaf pickup and playoff football
By Jim Silva,11 days ago
Merced County news this week spans a deadly high-speed chase, a high school staffer’s sentencing and local teams chasing championships. Here’s a look at the stories shaping the community.
Here are key takeaways:
- A 22-year-old Twain Harte man died Monday after leading Mariposa County deputies on a high-speed chase on State Route 132, where he failed to negotiate a curve, overturned his pickup and was ejected because he was not wearing a seatbelt. Deputies had responded to a felony domestic violence call, and the California Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.
- Merced’s annual Leaf Collection Program returned Monday, Nov. 9 and runs six days a week through Jan. 16, with no service on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day. Residents should rake leaves into rows at least 4 feet from the curb to keep storm drains stay clear. Crews won’t pick up branches, pine needles or grass clippings — those belong in green waste bins.
- UC Merced women’s soccer earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II championship tournament after dropping Saturday’s CCAA championship game 3-1 to Cal State LA. The Bobcats, now 12-3-5, enter as the No. 6 seed in the West region and will face No. 3 seed Cal State LA in a first-round rematch Friday in Irvine.
- Former El Capitan High School intervention coordinator John Mobley III was sentenced to 180 days in jail after a plea deal with the Merced County District Attorney’s office. Mobley, arrested in 2025 and accused of sexually assaulting a student, pleaded to a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of engaging in lewd conduct.
- Three Merced County teams open the Sac-Joaquin Section football quarterfinals Friday night at 6 p.m. Merced (Division 3) travels to Vanden in a rematch of last year’s one-point loss, top-seeded Hilmar (10-0) hosts Casa Roble in Division 5, and Stone Ridge Christian visits Golden Sierra in Division 7.
- Atwater resident Ron Ewing, 58, won the 35th California Senior Amateur Championship on Wednesday, shooting 11-under over three rounds at Serrano Country Club in El Dorado Hills. The former professional golfer held off Steve Sear with a final-round 69 and tied the championship record set in 2025.
- Rare Earth Coffee Los Banos received an unsatisfactory rating with 19 violation points during a Nov. 5 county health inspection. Inspectors cited unapproved equipment, a contaminated ice machine, pink biofilm residue and a floor sink flagged as a vermin attractant, and the shop was told to discard all ice and secure a food manager certificate.
This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence based on our own originally reported, written and published content. Before publishing, journalists reviewed this content in compliance with McClatchy Media’s AI policy.
2