A view of the Merced Theatre in downtown Merced, Calif., on Friday, Oct. 6, 2017. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Merced County news this week spans a deadly high-speed chase, a high school staffer’s sentencing and local teams chasing championships. Here’s a look at the stories shaping the community.

Here are key takeaways:

A 22-year-old Twain Harte man died Monday after leading Mariposa County deputies on a high-speed chase on State Route 132, where he failed to negotiate a curve, overturned his pickup and was ejected because he was not wearing a seatbelt. Deputies had responded to a felony domestic violence call, and the California Highway Patrol says alcohol is believed to be a contributing factor.

Merced’s annual Leaf Collection Program returned Monday, Nov. 9 and runs six days a week through Jan. 16, with no service on Thanksgiving, Christmas or New Year’s Day. Residents should rake leaves into rows at least 4 feet from the curb to keep storm drains stay clear. Crews won’t pick up branches, pine needles or grass clippings — those belong in green waste bins.

UC Merced women’s soccer earned an at-large berth to the NCAA Division II championship tournament after dropping Saturday’s CCAA championship game 3-1 to Cal State LA. The Bobcats, now 12-3-5, enter as the No. 6 seed in the West region and will face No. 3 seed Cal State LA in a first-round rematch Friday in Irvine.

Former El Capitan High School intervention coordinator John Mobley III was sentenced to 180 days in jail after a plea deal with the Merced County District Attorney’s office. Mobley, arrested in 2025 and accused of sexually assaulting a student, pleaded to a felony count of false imprisonment and a misdemeanor charge of engaging in lewd conduct.

Three Merced County teams open the Sac-Joaquin Section football quarterfinals Friday night at 6 p.m. Merced (Division 3) travels to Vanden in a rematch of last year’s one-point loss, top-seeded Hilmar (10-0) hosts Casa Roble in Division 5, and Stone Ridge Christian visits Golden Sierra in Division 7.

Atwater resident Ron Ewing, 58, won the 35th California Senior Amateur Championship on Wednesday, shooting 11-under over three rounds at Serrano Country Club in El Dorado Hills. The former professional golfer held off Steve Sear with a final-round 69 and tied the championship record set in 2025.

Rare Earth Coffee Los Banos received an unsatisfactory rating with 19 violation points during a Nov. 5 county health inspection. Inspectors cited unapproved equipment, a contaminated ice machine, pink biofilm residue and a floor sink flagged as a vermin attractant, and the shop was told to discard all ice and secure a food manager certificate.

This report was produced with the assistance of a proprietary tool powered by artificial intelligence based on our own originally reported, written and published content. Before publishing, journalists reviewed this content in compliance with McClatchy Media’s AI policy.