Motorists drive south along M Street during a short rain and hail storm in Merced, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com

Time to pull out your rain boots and umbrellas.

As the Central Valley braces for a potentially record-breaking El Niño season, multiple rounds of rain-producing atmospheric rivers are expected to move through the Merced region.

The storm systems could bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures and gusty winds.

“The first in a series of storms is poised to arrive Friday,” the National Weather Service said in a news release on Nov. 13.

How long will the stormy weather last?

Here’s what Merced-area residents can expect: