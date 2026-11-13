\u003cbody>\u003cdiv>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=3nItCG_1H3s2jgf00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nItCG_1H3s2jgf00" width="1140" height="759" >\u003cfigcaption>Motorists drive south along M Street during a short rain and hail storm in Merced, Calif., on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023. Andrew Kuhn/akuhn@mercedsun-star.com \u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cp>Time to pull out your rain boots and umbrellas.\u003c/p>\u003cp>As the Central Valley braces for a potentially \u003ca href="https://www.modbee.com/news/local/article318033149.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">record-breaking El Niño season\u003c/a>, multiple rounds of rain-producing atmospheric rivers are expected to move through the Merced region.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The storm systems could bring periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms, along with cooler temperatures and gusty winds.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“The first in a \u003ca href="https://forecast.weather.gov/product.php?site=HNX&issuedby=HNX&product=AFD&format=CI&version=1&glossary=1" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">series of storms\u003c/a> is poised to arrive Friday,” the National Weather Service said in a news release on Nov. 13.\u003c/p>\u003cp>How long will the stormy weather last?\u003c/p>\u003cp>Here’s what Merced-area residents can expect:\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0hgsnc_1H3s2jgf00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hgsnc_1H3s2jgf00" width="1140" height="641" >\u003ch2 class="h2">When will the season’s first atmospheric river hit Merced?\u003c/h2>\u003cp>While there was a brief atmospheric river across Southern California and the southwestern U.S. around Halloween, this will be the first to truly \u003ca href="https://www.sacbee.com/news/weather-news/article318046562.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">soak the entire state\u003c/a>, The Sacramento Bee reported.\u003c/p>\u003cp>As cool air from Alaska continues to sink down along the coast, it rapidly saturates the subtropical jet stream with abundant moisture, in part thanks to El Niño.\u003c/p>\u003cp>As the jet stream saturates, it becomes a moving stream of rain stretching thousands of miles across.\u003c/p>\u003cp>In this case, it will stretch along the entire West Coast and out to sea.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2N1Flg_1H3s2jgf00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2N1Flg_1H3s2jgf00" width="1140" height="641" >\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1Lf9e6_1H3s2jgf00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Lf9e6_1H3s2jgf00" width="1000" height="561" >\u003cfigcaption>An atmospheric river will whip across California Friday, with a line of at times heavier and sustained showers pushing inland through the day.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigcaption>An atmospheric river will move across California Friday, with a line of at times heavy and sustained showers pushing inland through the day. SEAN MACADAY sean.macaday@sacbee.com \u003c/figcaption>\u003cp>Showers will continue across the Central Valley through the afternoon in Modesto, Merced and Fresno.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Most rain across the San Joaquin Valley will begin to die out between 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. as a lighter sporadic drizzle.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=0zJTlI_1H3s2jgf00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zJTlI_1H3s2jgf00" width="1140" height="641" >\u003ch2 class="h2">What is an atmospheric river?\u003c/h2>\u003cp>According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, \u003ca href="https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">an atmospheric river is\u003c/a> an area in the atmosphere that carries water vapor outside of the tropics.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“The average atmospheric river carries an amount of water vapor roughly equivalent to the average flow of water at the mouth of the Mississippi River,” NOAA said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>When an atmospheric river “makes landfall,” it often releases this water vapor in the \u003ca href="https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">form of rain or snow\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003cp>“Those that contain the largest amounts of water vapor and the strongest winds can create extreme rainfall and floods,” the weather agency said.\u003c/p>\u003cp>During the atmospheric river event, the National Weather Service said, there is a high risk of heavy precipitation that \u003ca href="https://www.noaa.gov/stories/what-are-atmospheric-rivers" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">could lead to flooding\u003c/a> and snowfall.\u003c/p>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=1PvKnH_1H3s2jgf00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PvKnH_1H3s2jgf00" width="1140" height="641" >\u003ch2 class="h2">How much rain will fall in Merced?\u003c/h2>\u003cp>Around half an inch of rain is expected to fall across the Central Valley on Friday and Saturday, with another quarter to half inch possible later Sunday into Monday as the second wave hits.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Approximately 0.86 to 0.94 inches of rain will fall across the Merced region.\u003c/p>\u003ciframe title="Forecast rain through Monday" id="datawrapper-chart-jZuV4" src="https://datawrapper.dwcdn.net/jZuV4/1/" height="918">\u003c/iframe>\u003ch2 class="h2">When will second wave of rain hit Merced?\u003c/h2>\u003cp>After a drier Saturday, with partly sunny skies and highs in the 60s across most of the state, rain will return Sunday afternoon and last into Monday.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The atmospheric river arriving on the West Coast on Sunday is expected to be a tad weaker than its Friday counterpart.\u003c/p>\u003cp>A slow-moving line of showers will push through the Sacramento Valley and Northern California on Sunday afternoon with winds gusting up to 20 mph.\u003c/p>\u003cp>The showers will push southeast toward Modesto overnight, and further south into Merced, Fresno and San Luis Obispo by Monday morning.\u003c/p>\u003ch2 class="h2">What’s in the weather forecast for Merced?\u003c/h2>\u003cp>The \u003ca href="https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=37.307&lon=-120.482" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">weather forecast for Merced\u003c/a> shows rain and possible thunderstorms on Friday, according to the National Weather Service.\u003c/p>\u003cp>There is a 100% chance of rain by 1 p.m. and between 7 and 10 p.m.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Daytime highs will reach 58 degrees, while overnight lows will be around 46.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Winds will sweep at around 15 mph, with gusts reaching as high as 30 mph.\u003c/p>\u003cp>On Saturday, skies will be mostly cloudy, with a high near 66 and a low around 46.\u003c/p>\u003cp>Rain is likely to return on Sunday.\u003c/p>\u003cp>There is a 70% \u003ca href="https://forecast.weather.gov/MapClick.php?lat=37.307&lon=-120.482" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">chance of rain in store\u003c/a>, with a high near 68 and a low around 49. Winds will sweep at around 5 to 10 mph and gusts reaching as high as 15 mph.\u003c/p>\u003cp>As El Niño continues to provide abundant moisture and unstable air to the south, any atmospheric rivers that develop will be supercharged, with more rainfall and stronger winds to keep \u003ca href="https://www.sacbee.com/news/weather-news/article318046562.html" rel="Follow nofollow" target="_blank">storms going longer into next week\u003c/a>.\u003c/p>\u003cfigure>\u003cimg src="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?type=thumbnail_580x000&url=2eAPL5_1H3s2jgf00" alt="https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2eAPL5_1H3s2jgf00" width="1140" height="662" >\u003cfigcaption>Wet conditions are anticipated between Nov 17 and 21 across California and the southwestern U.S.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigcaption>An atmospheric river will whip across California, transporting oceanic moisture inland as heavy rains and strong winds.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigcaption>Strong winds out of the south Friday will gust upwards of 30 mph as a line of showers moves across the state.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003cfigcaption>An atmospheric river is set to whip across the entire West Coast of the U.S. Friday with showers and strong winds.\u003c/figcaption>\u003c/figure>\u003c/div>\u003c/body>