One Merced County business evaluated during the latest round of inspections by the county Division of Environmental Health received an “unsatisfactory” grade.

Of the latest businesses to be evaluated Nov. 5-10, six received a rating of “good” and two received a rating of “satisfactory.”

What the ratings mean

Businesses that accumulate zero to six violation points during an inspection receive a “good” rating. A rating of “satisfactory” is given to businesses that accumulate seven to 13 points. Businesses that accumulate 14 points or greater receive an “unsatisfactory” rating.

Violations recorded by inspectors can range in severity from minor to major. Major violations are “very likely to get people sick” and must be corrected immediately or the business, or parts of the business, must close until the issue is corrected, according to the Division of Environmental Health. If a business fails an inspection, a reinspection is required at a later date.

The Division of Environmental Health said a minor violation is one “likely to get people sick but does not require the location to close.”

Businesses that received ‘Unsatisfactory’ ratings

Rare Earth Coffee Los Banos, 2510 E. Pacheco Blvd., Los Banos

Rare Earth Coffee Los Banos received an “unsatisfactory” rating (19 points) during an inspection Nov. 5. Here are the violations as observed by the health inspector:

Observed the under counter refrigerator located at the front coffee bar no longer had casters which had resulted in a debris buildup underneath. Provide casters on this unit or raise height to at least 6 inches off the floor.

Observed facility was using an unapproved vissani chest freezer. This unit is not commercial grade and shall be removed from the facility. All equipment shall be approved by MCDEH and be certified by an ANSI certified testing agency for sanitation.

Observed the walk in freezer was creating ice from the condenser which had broken off and made contact with packaged food. Packaged food shall be protected from contamination and ice which has made contact with the unsanitized condenser is considered to be contamination. Repair unit and provide to protect food stored underneath condenser.

Observed facility had a non-commercial-grade microwave in the back, remove this unit unless it is only for employee use. If for employee use only, facility shall label “employees only.” If being used for commercial use remove and replace with commercial unit.

Facility installed the turbochef NGO without approval by MCDEH. This equipment is conditionally approved so long as it is not being used past 250F and future inspections do not observe grease accumulation above the unit. Improper use may result in equipment removal or hood installation.

Observed floor sinks under the ice machines and the front coffee bar had debris and food buildup. Increase frequency and efficacy of cleaning as this area is a vermin attractant and shall be regularly cleaned and maintained.

Observed the floor sink under the front coffee machine had plumbing which drained directly below the rim of the floor sink. All food equipment which drains to a floor sink shall have a 1-inch air gap above the flood rim of the floor sink.

Observed facility had a portafilter prefilled with ground coffee and no customers. Facility shall cease practice of prefilling portafilter to prevent potential contamination of fresh grounds.

Observed the hand wash sink near the front coffee bar did not have a spout nor soap dispenser. Repair this unit so it has access to warm water of 100-108F and a stocked soap and paper towel dispenser. Even if this area is not in use currently the equipment shall be repaired and functional.

Observed facility ice machine had a pink residue buildup on the ice machine drip tray. Facility instructed to cease use of this ice machine and OK’d to use the one for day and night market so long as it is OK’d by the market staff. Staff shall remove biofilm buildup and sanitize equipment prior to operating contaminated ice machine.

Observed ice machine had scoops stored inside ice and the handles were in contact with the ice. Cease storing ice scoops inside machine or retrain staff to ensure handle does not make contact with ice.

All ice to be discarded and photo verification to be sent to inspector.

Observed facility was storing tied bags of refuse near the 3-compartment sink. All refuse shall be stored in a nonabsorbent durable cleanable leak-proof and rodent-proof container. Increase frequency of removing refuse from property or provide additional refuse storage.

Observed facility was unable to provide a food manager certificate at time of inspection. Facility shall have at least one person certified with a Food manager certificate.

Observed facility did not have their permit and informing notice available in view of customers. Inspector provided informing notice during inspection. Corrected during inspection.

Businesses that received ‘Good’ ratings

Dunkin’, 805 S. Coffee St., Merced

Big Dawg Bites, 3115 Stratofortress Dr., Atwater

MCRM Senior Meals Program, 2550 Linden Ave., Atwater

MCRM Senior Meals Program, 7091 W. Walnut Ave., Winton

Royal India Indian Cuisine, 3040 Park Ave. Ste. E-2, Merced

Sage Eats, 3115 Stratofortress Ave., Atwater

Businesses that received ‘Satisfactory’ rating

Brothers Food Mart, 690 Hammatt Ave., Livingston

Los Gordos, 700 Hammatt Ave., Livingston

Next steps for Merced businesses

According to the Division of Environmental Health, some problems found by inspectors can be fixed at the time of the inspection. In other instances, violations an inspector deems more serious may result in the closure of the business at the time of the inspection.

The inspections represent a snapshot of the conditions that were observed by health inspectors at the time of their visit and may not indicate a pattern of either good or bad safety practices.

The Merced County Division of Environmental Health maintains a database of restaurant and food inspections, which can be found online at the Merced County Environmental Health website.