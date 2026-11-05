Livingston man arrested on several charges after incident at Merced hospital

An incident at Mercy Hospital in Merced on Wednesday left a sheriff’s deputy with a significant hand injury and resulted in a 26-year-old Livingston man being arrested for resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer and other charges.

According to the Merced County Sheriff’s Office, deputies received a call at about 4 p.m. regarding a person acting paranoid, speaking erratically and driving toward the hospital.

Deputies located Jose Vasquez inside the hospital’s emergency room, a Sheriff’s Office Facebook post said.

When deputies approached Vasquez, he became erratic and aggressive toward the deputies and hospital security officers.

Deputies were able to get him to leave the emergency room, at which point he began to physically resist.

An altercation ensued, and one deputy received a significant injury to their hand that may require stitches, the post said.

Once Vasquez was detained, deputies located two firearms on him. A third firearm was found in his vehicle, which was parked on hospital property, the post said.

Deputies arrested Vasquez for resisting arrest, assault on a peace officer, possession of a concealed firearm, possession of a high-capacity magazine and suspicion of being under the influence of drugs.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call 209-385-7547 or email Sherifftips@countyofmerced.com.