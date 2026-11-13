📅 Merced County students recently got a hands-on look at future careers in science, technology, engineering, art and math during “Dinner with a STEAM Professional” at the MCOE Downtown Center.

On Tuesday, Nov. 10, the Merced County Office of Education hosted 140 fourth–eighth grade students and 20 STEAM professionals from organizations like UC Merced, Stanford Health Care, Abbott, Merced County, and several local conservation, arts, and tech groups.

Students sat in small groups with at least one professional at each table and rotated during a three-course dinner, asking questions and learning about different STEAM careers.

The evening also included a virtual keynote from Dr. Brandon Rodriguez, a former NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory employee, who shared his career journey, answered student questions, and talked about the opportunities that come with a strong STEAM education.