Merced neighbors are sharing some useful free items this week, and one family is asking for help finding their missing cat. Take a look and see if you can use something—or lend a hand.

Item: Stainless steel vanity mirror with built-in light

Condition: Not stated

Location: Silverado, Merced, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

This double-sided vanity mirror has a built-in light, great for makeup, shaving, or grooming. The stainless steel frame should look nice on a bathroom counter or bedroom vanity.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pair of 5-pound dumbbells

Condition: Not stated

Location: Dinkey Creek, Merced, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Set of two 5 lb dumbbells, handy for home workouts, light strength training, or rehab exercises. Must pick up from the poster—no delivery.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Pet: Missing all-grey female cat, light grey underneath, green eyes

Name: Biggie (comes when called)

Location Last Seen: North Merced Duplexes, Merced, CA

Source: nextdoor.com

Biggie is an indoor cat who sometimes goes outside but always comes back. She was in her first heat when she got out and is very sweet and friendly. She currently does not have her collar on and is scheduled to be fixed soon. Her family says their kids are crying and miss her very much—they just want her home.

If you live near North Merced Duplexes, please check under porches, garages, and bushes. Call out “Biggie”—she may come when you say her name.

👉 See this post on nextdoor.com

Free items in Merced tend to go quickly, and lost pets can move fast too. If something here interests you—or if you might have seen Biggie—please click through and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.