Merced’s retail scene is busy right now, with tech, auto parts, and big-box stores all hiring. If you like helping people and staying active on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Best Buy

Best Buy Location: Merced, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Deadline: At least 5 days from posting date (see listing)

If you’re the “tech helper” in your family, this role puts that skill to work. You’ll greet customers, check in devices, help set up new tech, and get ongoing training plus employee discounts and other Best Buy benefits.

Employer: O'Reilly Auto Parts

Location: Merced, CA

Type: Full-time

Pay: $16.90 – $24.90 per hour (plus possible premiums and incentives)

You’ll help walk-in and phone customers find the right auto parts, run the register, handle returns, and do light in-store services like testing batteries. Good fit if you like cars, fast-paced customer service, and want solid benefits and growth potential.

Employer: Walmart #2039

Location: 3055 Loughborough Dr, Merced, CA 95348

Type: Full-time

Pay: $22 – $35 per hour (plus performance incentives and premiums)

Lead the entertainment department, help customers with TVs, games, and electronics, and keep displays looking sharp. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, including health coverage, 401(k), stock purchase plan, paid time off, and paid education through Live Better U.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—many of these employers have multiple roles open in Merced.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.