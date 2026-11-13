Merced SPCA, a no-kill animal rescue serving the area since 1969, is asking for donations to help feed over 100 community cat colonies in Merced and support rescue, TNVR, and care for abandoned and injured animals. The group is fully funded by donations, and gifts of $5, $10, $20 or any amount help keep food in bowls and rescue work going. Donate here: https://www.mercedspca.org/donate

This content is adapted from materials provided by SPCA MERCED