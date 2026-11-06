Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Merced County

Operation Christmas Star applications now open

7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vujkk_1GpfLwBT00

The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting Operation Christmas Star applications to help local families during the holidays. Forms can be downloaded from the Sheriff’s website or picked up at the office at 700 W. 22nd Street in Merced, and completed applications with all required documents must be turned in to the Sheriff’s Office or any Probation Office by December 1.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

Add to Preferred Sources

Comments