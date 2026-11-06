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Merced County
Operation Christmas Star applications now open
7 days ago
The Merced County Sheriff’s Office is now accepting Operation Christmas Star applications to help local families during the holidays. Forms can be downloaded from the Sheriff’s website or picked up at the office at 700 W. 22nd Street in Merced, and completed applications with all required documents must be turned in to the Sheriff’s Office or any Probation Office by December 1.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office
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