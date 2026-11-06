Operation Christmas Star accepting holiday aid applications

Merced County Sheriff’s Office, Merced County Fire, and Merced County Probation are taking applications for Operation Christmas Star, an annual program that gives Christmas gifts to children in low income families across Merced County. Families who need help this holiday season must apply by December 1, using the application on the Sheriff’s Office website or by picking up a form at 700 W 22nd St, Merced.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Merced County Sheriff's Office