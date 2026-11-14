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🏥 Mequon WI Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Openings This Month
Healthcare hiring around Mequon, WI is steady, with options from kids’ clinics to surgery centers and mental health care. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.
Surgical Technologist
- Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.
- Location: Mequon, WI
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Work in an ambulatory surgery setting, handling sterile fields, instruments, and room setup for a variety of procedures. Good fit if you know OR workflow, like fast-paced cases, and enjoy mentoring newer techs.
Psychiatrist
- Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute
- Location: Mequon, WI (in-person + telehealth)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Provide patient-centered psychiatric care, from full evaluations to medication management and ongoing treatment. You’ll work with a multidisciplinary team and focus on ethical, empowering care for diverse patients.
Medical Assistant – Mequon Clinic (Casual AMB)
- Employer: Children's Wisconsin
- Location: Mequon, WI
- Type: Part-time / Casual (about 4 shifts per month after training)
- Salary: Not listed
Support pediatric patients in a clinic setting: rooming, vitals, immunizations, and helping with procedures. Great if you like working with kids, want mostly weekday hours (7:45am–5:30pm window), and have BLS plus MA training or patient-care experience.
If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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