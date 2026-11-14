Healthcare hiring around Mequon, WI is steady, with options from kids’ clinics to surgery centers and mental health care. Here are a few solid roles to check out this week.

Employer: CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC.

CONSUMER DIRECTED SERVICES INC. Location: Mequon, WI

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in an ambulatory surgery setting, handling sterile fields, instruments, and room setup for a variety of procedures. Good fit if you know OR workflow, like fast-paced cases, and enjoy mentoring newer techs.

Employer: Black Women's Mental Health Institute

Location: Mequon, WI (in-person + telehealth)

(in-person + telehealth) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Provide patient-centered psychiatric care, from full evaluations to medication management and ongoing treatment. You’ll work with a multidisciplinary team and focus on ethical, empowering care for diverse patients.

Employer: Children's Wisconsin

Location: Mequon, WI

Type: Part-time / Casual (about 4 shifts per month after training)

(about after training) Salary: Not listed

Support pediatric patients in a clinic setting: rooming, vitals, immunizations, and helping with procedures. Great if you like working with kids, want mostly weekday hours (7:45am–5:30pm window), and have BLS plus MA training or patient-care experience.

If something here looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.