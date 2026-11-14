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🏥 Mentor, Ohio Healthcare Jobs with Multiple Openings This Month
Healthcare hiring around Mentor, OH is steady right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to licensed clinical roles. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.
New Grad Physical Therapist, PT, Home Health Visits
- Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care
- Location: Mentor / Eastern Cuyahoga County, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $78,000–$91,000 annual earning potential
Great fit if you’re finishing your DPT and want strong mentorship plus one-on-one time with adult and geriatric patients in their homes. Comes with structured orientation, weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits while you build confidence in the field.
Caregiver 3rd Shift Part Time PT
- Employer: SRI Management – Governors Pointe
- Location: Mentor, OH 44060
- Type: Part-time, 3rd shift
- Salary: $16.00/hour
Overnight caregiving role helping residents with daily living needs, meals, and light housekeeping while encouraging independence. Good option if you like a quieter night shift, enjoy building relationships with seniors, and want steady hours with a clear routine.
Board Certified Behavior Analyst
- Employer: Blue Lakes Behavioral Health
- Location: Mentor, OH
- Type: Full-time, on-site
- Salary: Not listed
BCBA role focused on children with Autism, doing assessments, treatment plans, and supervising behavior techs in a family-centered setting. You’ll collaborate closely with caregivers, lead ABA programs, and have room for professional growth in a data-driven, clinical environment.
If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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