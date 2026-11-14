Healthcare hiring around Mentor, OH is steady right now, with options from hands-on caregiving to licensed clinical roles. Here are a few solid picks worth a look this week.

Employer: BAYADA Home Health Care

BAYADA Home Health Care Location: Mentor / Eastern Cuyahoga County, OH

Mentor / Eastern Cuyahoga County, OH Type: Full-time

Salary: $78,000–$91,000 annual earning potential

Great fit if you’re finishing your DPT and want strong mentorship plus one-on-one time with adult and geriatric patients in their homes. Comes with structured orientation, weekly pay, mileage reimbursement, and full benefits while you build confidence in the field.

Employer: SRI Management – Governors Pointe

Location: Mentor, OH 44060

Mentor, OH 44060 Type: Part-time, 3rd shift

Salary: $16.00/hour

Overnight caregiving role helping residents with daily living needs, meals, and light housekeeping while encouraging independence. Good option if you like a quieter night shift, enjoy building relationships with seniors, and want steady hours with a clear routine.

Employer: Blue Lakes Behavioral Health

Location: Mentor, OH

Mentor, OH Type: Full-time, on-site

Salary: Not listed

BCBA role focused on children with Autism, doing assessments, treatment plans, and supervising behavior techs in a family-centered setting. You’ll collaborate closely with caregivers, lead ABA programs, and have room for professional growth in a data-driven, clinical environment.

If something here fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.