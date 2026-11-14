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Education
📅 Mentor schools community: kids events, scouts, jobs & more
12 days ago
📅 Kid-friendly events & programs in the Mentor schools community
Here’s a quick look at what’s in this Community News issue for Mentor families:
- Candy Cane Camp for kids in grades K–5 on Dec. 5, 1–4 pm at the Mentor Fine Arts Center.
- Mentor Elementary Holiday Party for all Mentor elementary students, hosted by Mentor High’s NHS on Dec. 8, 5:30–7 pm in the MHS Student Center.
- North Mentor Centenary UMC: Toy Pantry – Dec. 5 and Family Movie Night – Dec. 12.
- USA–Australia Pen Pal Program for kids ages 7–12, through Mentor Public Library and Port Macquarie Library.
- Slope Days 2027: 5‑week ski/snowboard program for ages 7–18, open to friends and family.
- Scouting at St. Bede’s for youth K–17, and Cub Scout Pack 3306 at St. John Vianney Church for K–5.
- Lake Youth Chorus for singers in grades 2–12 in Lake & Geauga Counties.
- World Travelers student travel group with a Germany, Switzerland & Italy trip in Summer 2028.
- Mentor Schools employment opportunities – call 440-974-5260.
Groups can request newsletter placement by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] with a title, 4–6 sentence description, and optional PDF flyer.
More Info: COMMUNITY NEWS - November 13, 2026 Publication | M...
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