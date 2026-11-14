📅 Kid-friendly events & programs in the Mentor schools community Here’s a quick look at what’s in this Community News issue for Mentor families: Candy Cane Camp for kids in grades K–5 on Dec. 5, 1–4 pm at the Mentor Fine Arts Center .

for kids in on . Mentor Elementary Holiday Party for all Mentor elementary students , hosted by Mentor High’s NHS on Dec. 8, 5:30–7 pm in the MHS Student Center .

for , hosted by Mentor High’s NHS on . North Mentor Centenary UMC : Toy Pantry – Dec. 5 and Family Movie Night – Dec. 12 .

: and . USA–Australia Pen Pal Program for kids ages 7–12 , through Mentor Public Library and Port Macquarie Library .

for kids , through and . Slope Days 2027 : 5‑week ski/snowboard program for ages 7–18 , open to friends and family.

: 5‑week ski/snowboard program for ages , open to friends and family. Scouting at St. Bede’s for youth K–17 , and Cub Scout Pack 3306 at St. John Vianney Church for K–5 .

for youth , and at for . Lake Youth Chorus for singers in grades 2–12 in Lake & Geauga Counties.

for singers in in Lake & Geauga Counties. World Travelers student travel group with a Germany, Switzerland & Italy trip in Summer 2028 .

student travel group with a . Mentor Schools employment opportunities – call 440-974-5260. Groups can request newsletter placement by emailing [email protected] and [email protected] with a title, 4–6 sentence description, and optional PDF flyer.

More Info: COMMUNITY NEWS - November 13, 2026 Publication | M...