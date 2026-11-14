Mentor’s manufacturing scene is busy right now, especially in medical and high-tech production. If you like hands-on work or leading systems and quality, there are some solid options open.

Employer: STERIS

STERIS Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time

Full-time Salary: $107,525 – $120,000/year + bonus

Lead manufacturing and supply chain systems for a global healthcare company. This role is great if you have strong ERP experience (Oracle/SAP/etc.), 8+ years in supply chain/operations, and want to drive process improvements across multiple teams. Not eligible for visa sponsorship or H1B transfer.

Employer: Avalign Technologies

Avalign Technologies Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift

Full-time, 1st shift Salary: Not listed

Inspect medical device parts using gauges, micrometers, and optical comparators to make sure they meet strict specs. Good fit if you can read blueprints, know basic GD&T, and have a few years of quality or inspection experience.

Employer: NextDeavor (onsite with client)

NextDeavor (onsite with client) Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM), 40 hrs/week

Full-time, 1st shift (6:00 AM – 2:30 PM), 40 hrs/week Salary: $19.85 – $21.00/hour

Hands-on assembly and testing role with two openings on first shift. You’ll follow drawings, run test equipment, and keep parts within spec—ideal if you have a high school diploma, good manual dexterity, and want steady, entry-to-mid level manufacturing work.

If something here looks close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—many employers will train the right person.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.