Mentor’s food and hospitality scene is busy right now, from fast food to senior living dining rooms. If you like working with people and staying on your feet, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Wendy’s

Wendy’s Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time or Part-time

Full-time or Part-time Pay: $13.00 – $15.00 per hour

Fast-paced, team-focused role where you can work the register, drive-thru, or kitchen. Offers flexible schedules, meal discounts, paid training, and benefits like 401(k) and health, dental, and vision insurance.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Part-time (with some full-time benefit options noted)

Part-time (with some full-time benefit options noted) Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on experience)

Prepare and serve meals for senior residents in a no late nights setting. Role focuses on cooking, portioning, and kitchen cleanliness, with access to health, dental, vision, 401(k) and paths to Lead Cook, Sous Chef, or Dining Services Manager.

Employer: Brookdale Senior Living

Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Part-time (with some full-time benefit options noted)

Part-time (with some full-time benefit options noted) Salary: Not listed (base pay depends on experience)

Serve meals to senior residents with no late nights and a steady, community feel. You’ll take orders, deliver food, bus tables, and can grow into roles like Cook or Supervisor of Dining Services with access to health benefits and 401(k).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.