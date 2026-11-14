Mentor’s retail scene is busy right now, with several stores hiring full-time help. If you like staying active, talking with people, and having steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market

GetGo Café + Market Location: Mentor, OH (6800 Center St)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50–$18.00/hour

Lead the shift at a busy gas station/convenience store—help customers, handle cash, keep the store clean, and guide other team members when managers are away. Good fit if you’ve done retail before and want a step up with more responsibility.

Employer: GetGo Café + Market

GetGo Café + Market Location: Mentor, OH (6800 Center St)

Type: Full-time, overnights (weekdays + weekends)

Pay: $15.00–$15.50/hour

Overnight role helping customers, running the register, stocking, and cleaning so the store is ready for the morning rush. Great if you like quieter shifts, steady hours, and don’t mind working late.

Employer: Meijer

Location: Mentor, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed (weekly pay + benefits)

Front-end cashier role focused on fast, friendly checkout and helping customers with questions. Comes with weekly pay, team member discount, and access to benefits and growth programs.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.